Your pets will feel right at home with us

PETE’S Pet Pad offers residential and day care for your beloved pets — the perfect alternative to kennels for your furry family member.

Out for the day or the evening? Does your dog need a regular daily walk? Happy holidays where I know my animals will be happy, healthy and secure?

Who can I call to care for my cat and other small furries in my own home? Call Pete for a friendly, polite and safe service.

Based in Caversham, Pete’s Pet Pad covers Reading, Henley and the surrounding area and is fully insured with the National Association of Registered Pet Sitters.

Customer testimonials include:

• “The first time we went away without ‘Jessie’ we were really twitchy even though we already knew how good Pete was from other dogs and cats. When we collected her she came out wagging her tail at us and promptly ran back inside. I will never be concerned again.”

• “Harry loved staying with Pete — I cannot recommend him highly enough.”

• “Brilliant service — the only problem was my dogs didn’t want to come home.”

Call Pete for a chat to discuss requirements, prices and availability on 0118 961 7116 or 07739 569936.