Why everybody should give riding a try

HORSE riding is a great way to get fresh air and exercise and should be tried by all — at least once!

The benefits of horse riding are huge. It provides enjoyment both physically and mentally.

It is also one of the finest ways to enjoy the beautiful Oxfordshire countryside.

Horse riding is an enjoyable hobby and sport for adults and children alike. Children can learn the responsibility of caring for an animal.

Whether you have always wanted to learn to ride, or you rode in the past and have always meant to get back to it or just want to try something new, Checkendon Equestrian Centre has experienced, qualified staff to get you into the saddle. Checkendon Equestrian Centre is a British Horse Society-approved riding school which has a range of horses and ponies to cater for every level of rider.

For the younger children and beginners there are the reliable ponies who can take them for a walk in the beautiful woodland that surrounds the centre.

Children then move on to lessons with our qualified instructors which can be half an hour or an hour long.

Pony days are available throughout all school holidays when children can spend either a day or half a day with the ponies, riding and learning how to groom and care for them.

Checkendon Equestrian Centre is also a Pony Club Centre for children without their own ponies, so children can enjoy Pony Club activities and membership using the ponies from Checkendon

If you had ever of thought of taking the British Horse Society examinations, now could be the time to make that resolution!

We provide training in riding and stable management to assist you in gaining internationally recognised qualifications.

For more information, visit the centre online at www.checkendonequestrian.

co.uk, call Linda on (01491) 680225, or email linda@ checkendonequestrian.co.uk