Praise for postman

A POSTMAN who served Stoke Row has taken early retirement.

Mark Cookson, whose children attended the village primary school, worked for the Post Office for many years.

Parish councillor Roger Clayson said he had given “exceptional” service.

He said: “Over the years, Mark learned where to put the odd parcel if we weren’t in, in log stores, underneath dustbins and at next-door neighbours who would take post in.

“We were never let down, even in the most severe weather. Mark was there making sure that the postal service worked in Stoke Row.

“I suspect the one thing we will all miss, whether it is 30C or -5C, is Mark trudging around the village in those shorts — he must have had the only all-weather shorts issued by the Post Office!”

The parish council has sent Mr Cookson a gift voucher and a note to thank him on behalf of the village.