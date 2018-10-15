Monday, 15 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Praise for postman

A POSTMAN who served Stoke Row has taken early retirement.

Mark Cookson, whose children attended the village primary school, worked for the Post Office for many years.

Parish councillor Roger Clayson said he had given “exceptional” service.

He said: “Over the years, Mark learned where to put the odd parcel if we weren’t in, in log stores, underneath dustbins and at next-door neighbours who would take post in.

“We were never let down, even in the most severe weather. Mark was there making sure that the postal service worked in Stoke Row.

“I suspect the one thing we will all miss, whether it is 30C or -5C, is Mark trudging around the village in those shorts — he must have had the only all-weather shorts issued by the Post Office!”

The parish council has sent Mr Cookson a gift voucher and a note to thank him on behalf of the village.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33