Fouling stops

GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 15 October 2018
DOG fouling at the sports ground in Stoke Row appears to have been stamped out.
Signs were put up urging dog owners to be responsible with their pets.
Since then there have been no reports of fouling from either the cricket club or the toddler group which use the sports ground and pavilion.
