Cheaper light

GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 15 October 2018
THE lights at Stoke Row sports pavilion have been changed to LED bulbs to save both energy and money.
Meanwhile, potholes in the road to the pavilion car park have been repaired.
15 October 2018
More News:
Councillors vow to fight expansion of waste plant
COUNCILLORS in Wargrave have vowed to oppose ... [more]
Davies finishes second in age group on England debut at Chester marathon
A GRANDMOTHER from Goring has spoken of her pride ... [more]
POLL: Have your say