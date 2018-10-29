Monday, 29 October 2018

Immaculate presentation and upmarket touches just the tonic for revamped pub

EARLIER this year the Cherry Tree Inn in Stoke Row was taken over by a new landlord, Dan Redfern, and his loveable basset hound Crunch, writes Amanda Stewart.

Dan has diligently transferred his winning formula from the Restaurant Group’s top hosteller, the Orchard in Harefield, so you can easily see why the Cherry Tree has blossomed.

As you arrive, you cannot help but notice the cared-for and immaculate presentation of this spacious, dog-friendly pub. It feels upmarket thanks to the new umbrellas, flowers on the tables and the new bike rack (yes, cyclists are welcome too).

Dan has clearly thought of everything, including re-resurrecting the vegetable patch.

When I dined there earlier this year, the food was of an extremely high standard, considering it is not too expensive.

Dan also offers a good array of puddings. All of this was washed down with a gin (and tonic) from the 113 to choose from. Dan, who once raised more than £43,000 for the Royal Brompton and Harefield NHS Foundation Trust while at his previous venue, has already made good friends with the locals.

In fact, I can see why he became the Restaurant Group’s top man — and I think we are lucky to have him here.

For more information and to book a table, call (01491) 680430 or visit www.thecherrytreeinn.co.uk

