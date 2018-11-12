Motor sports club donates £5,200 to community groups

MORE than £5,000 has been presented to charities by the Stoke Row Motorsport Club.

The money was raised at the club’s 10th annual car show in Nuffield in July.

Cheques for £1,000 were presented at the Stoke Row sports pavilion to the Ways & Means Trust, which provides rehabilitation and training for adults with recurring mental ill health or a learning disability, the Nuffield Community Project, which provides services to villagers and is raising funds for a community hall, and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

The Sue Ryder hospice at Nettlebed, Holy Trinity Church, Nuffield, Bloodwise the Prospect House hospice each received £500 and the Stoke Row sports and leisure club £200.

Tilley Smith, a co-ordinator of the racing club, said: “The show is quite hard to organise but it makes it worthwhile that you are helping organisations.”

The first show was held in 2009 at Van Alloys Business Park after a conversation between Iain Rowley, of Delta Motorsport, and members of the club.

The money raised at that show was used to produce a neonatal dialysis machine which had been designed by one of the tenants on the site. These machines have saved the lives of many babies who were too small to receive conventional dialysis.

The show outgrew the site in Stoke Row and in 2014 moved to a new more spacious venue two miles away in Nuffield.

Pictured, left to right, are Giles Jackson, of Holy Trinity Church, Denise and Martin Jones, of the Ways & Means Trust, Claire Allen, of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, motorsport committee member Michael O’Shea, Catherine Erbetta and Claire Dunk, of the Nuffield Community Project, June Chalker, of the Stoke Row sports and leisure club, and motorsport club member Georg Bleimschein