Church fayre

Church concert in memory of clarinetist and singer sells out
A TRUMPETER, a school choir and an a capella ... [more]
Monday, 26 November 2018
AN autumn fayre will be held at St John’s Church in Stoke Row tomorrow (Saturday) from 1.30pm to 4pm.
Stalls will be selling gifts, bric-a-brac and homemade cakes. There will also be a raffle and refreshments.
26 November 2018
More News:
Church concert in memory of clarinetist and singer sells out
A TRUMPETER, a school choir and an a capella ... [more]
POLL: Have your say