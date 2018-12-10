Parking issue

A NEW parking area for junior football teams in ... [more]
Monday, 10 December 2018
STOKE Row Parish Council wants to improve parking in the village.
Concerns have been raised about additional traffic and added pressure on parking spaces over the last two years.
The council is talking with contractors, businesses and residents about possible solutions.
