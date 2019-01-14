Village primary school retains ‘good’ rating

STOKE Row Primary School has maintained its “good” rating following an Ofsted inspection.

Inspector Susan Aykin, who spent a day at the school in November, said it had maintained the standard of its education since the last inspection in 2014.

She said: “Pupils thrive both academically and socially. Parents are overwhelmingly positive about the quality of education provided by staff and feel well informed about the work of the school.”

Mrs Aykin described the early years provision as a strength of the school, saying: “Children thrive in the setting through well-structured activities that immerse them in imaginary worlds.

“Consequently, children make good progress in the development of their knowledge, skills and under-

standing. Leaders and staff ensure that every single child enjoys coming to school.

“Parents commented on ‘the highly nurturing environment’, ‘the safe and positive atmosphere’ and ‘the dedicated, caring and passionate staff’.

“Stoke Row is a very safe and harmonious place for pupils to learn and flourish.”

Mrs Aykin described the children’s behaviour as “exemplary”.

She said: “They are kind, respectful and welcoming and contribute fully to the positive learning environment throughout the school. Pupils are enthusiastic about learning and support each other’s learning in lessons.”

All pupils at the end of key stage two exceeded the national average for writing, mathematics and especially reading.

Mrs Aykin recommended that the writing skills of pupils in key stage one is improved and said the school should also ensure that teachers’ guidance for writing in other areas of the curriculum is as strong as guidance for writing in English.

She also said that pupils should increase their knowledge, skills and understanding of topics in history and science.

Acting headteacher Rachel Doe said the positive report was a result of the hard work and dedication of the pupils, staff and governors as well as headteacher Charlotte Whittle’s “unwavering commitment to a happy and thriving school”.

She added: “I am immensely proud of the inspection outcome and the efforts of everyone who contributes daily to our high quality provision here at Stoke Row.”

Next year, the school plans to install an artificial surface on the football pitch which will enable the children to take part in a range of sports and physical activity all-year round.

There will also be a new wildlife zone which can also be used as a quiet space.

• The school received the good news in the same week that Mrs Whittle gave birth to her first child, Oliver.