Walkers bolstered by bacon rolls before snowy stroll

ABOUT 70 people and 40 dogs took part in a snowy walk through the countryside around Stoke Row.

They met at the village’s Cherry Tree Inn for complimentary tea and bacon rolls before heading off at about 10.30am on Sunday.

The walkers split into two groups and followed either a 3.5-mile or a four-mile circuit through the woodland to the south-west of the village at Checkendon, Exlade Street and Wyfold.

The walk was organised by Cherry Tree landlord Dan Redfern, who took part with his nine-year-old basset hound Crunch and children Molly, six, and George, two. He has been running walks every few months since he took over the pub last year.

The next one will take place over the Easter weekend and will hopefully include an Easter egg hunt for children.

Mr Redfern said: “It was a brilliant morning and quite different from our usual walks because of the snow, although it was pretty sunny.

“People weren’t put off by the conditions, which meant there were fewer cars on the road and nobody driving at speed.

“This is the fourth walk I’ve done and it worked really well. The free bacon rolls are a small investment for getting to know people and bringing the village together.”