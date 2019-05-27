Children dyeing to be ‘coloured’

MORE than 130 children took part in the second annual Stoke Row colour run in aid of the village school.

They had to complete as many laps as possible of a 600m course outside the village’s sports pavilion off Newlands Lane in one hour on Saturday.

Parents manned four stations along the course and threw dyed corn powder at the children as they passed.

After each lap the children could stop at a water station while the adults gave them encouragement.

The children came from schools including Stoke Row, Checkendon and Kidmore End primaries and Langtree School in Woodcote.

The event was organised by Louisa Dosanjh, who chairs the Friends of Stoke Row School, Laura Shaw and Rachel Mannall, who were supported by about 20 parents and volunteers. All the children taking part received a hot dog, T-shirt and a medal.

Stoke Row primary pupil Jacob Johnson, eight, completed eight laps and said: “You get covered in colours, so it’s really good fun. It’s fun to see people who just turn up, go around and get completely covered.”

Aurelia Lowe, seven, who completed nine laps, said: “I quite like throwing the powder. I got in a powder fight and just threw it.”

Mrs Dosanjh, of Lime Avenue, Stoke Row, said: “We are always looking for ways to raise money for the school. The more fun it is, the better. The reason we like this event so much is because the parents enjoy it as much as the children.

“Parents like throwing colour on their own children and we just think it is a great thing to do. A lot of people have said how much they enjoyed it.

“Some of the children ran further than they have ever done. They do not think of it as a form of exercise. It’s just a fun event where they are getting splattered in colour and water and they just enjoy going round.”

Mrs Dosanjh said the money would probably go towards new materials and resources such as maths books, arts and crafts or reading books.

Laura Poulton, PE teacher at the school, said: “It’s lovely to get all the kids from local schools together and to see them enjoying life and having fun, especially from a PE point of view.

“For the children that do not do a lot of exercise, they are seeing that being active is fun. The Government keeps cutting funding for small schools and we are just raising money for little things to support the school on a daily basis.”