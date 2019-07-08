Beds weeded Charity gig

Sunshine brings out the crowds at primary school fete
A RECORD £7,000 was raised at Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 08 July 2019
WYFOLD Riding for the Disabled is to hold a fund-raiser in Stoke Row.
The event will take place at the Cherry Tree pub in Stoke Row Road on Sunday, July 21 from 2pm,
The Roy Bailey Band will play a set and all donations collected after the performance will go to the Wyfold Court-based charity.
08 July 2019
