Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
A PUB in Stoke Row is offering a free lunch to elderly single people on Chrstmas Day.
The Crooked Billet will serve the meal on shared tables where diners can chat and pull crackers.
Guests will have a choice of starters, including smoked salmon, dried ham or souffle and mains including turkey, turbot, chestnut roast and Aberdeen Angus fillet steak. There will also be a choice of desserts, cheese and coffee.
Diners will need to be collected by 5.45pm.
For more information, email owner Paul Clerehugh at paulclerehugh@the
crookedbillet.co.uk
02 December 2019
