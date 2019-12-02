A PUB in Stoke Row is offering a free lunch to elderly single people on Chrstmas Day.

The Crooked Billet will serve the meal on shared tables where diners can chat and pull crackers.

Guests will have a choice of starters, including smoked salmon, dried ham or souffle and mains including turkey, turbot, chestnut roast and Aberdeen Angus fillet steak. There will also be a choice of desserts, cheese and coffee.

Diners will need to be collected by 5.45pm.

For more information, email owner Paul Clerehugh at paulclerehugh@the

crookedbillet.co.uk