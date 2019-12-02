Monday, 02 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Free lunch

A PUB in Stoke Row is offering a free lunch to elderly single people on Chrstmas Day.

The Crooked Billet will serve the meal on shared tables where diners can chat and pull crackers.

Guests will have a choice of starters, including smoked salmon, dried ham or souffle and mains including turkey, turbot, chestnut roast and Aberdeen Angus fillet steak. There will also be a choice of desserts, cheese and coffee.

Diners will need to be collected by 5.45pm.

For more information, email owner Paul Clerehugh at paulclerehugh@the
crookedbillet.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33