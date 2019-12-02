Walk it off

Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
THIS year’s Boxing Day walk in Stoke Row will start at the sports pavilion at 10.30am and return at noon.
It is open to all amd dogs on leads are welcome.
Mulled wine and mince pies will be available to buy after the walk.
02 December 2019
More News:
Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
POLL: Have your say