Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
Monday, 09 December 2019
A ROAD in Stoke Row will be closed on Monday for about two months so water pipes can be replaced.
Contractors from Thames Water are putting in stronger plastic pipes under Neal’s Lane.
They will be working from Hind Farm to the junction of Stoke Row Road and from Furze Bush Cottage to the junction with Warmcombe Lane until February 14.
09 December 2019
More News:
Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say