Monday, 09 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Water pipes

A ROAD in Stoke Row will be closed on Monday for about two months so water pipes can be replaced.

Contractors from Thames Water are putting in stronger plastic pipes under Neal’s Lane.

They will be working from Hind Farm to the junction of Stoke Row Road and from Furze Bush Cottage to the junction with Warmcombe Lane until February 14.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33