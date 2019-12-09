Festive fair with extra buzz

A CHRISTMAS fayre at Stoke Row village hall raised about £1,000 for the neighbouring primary school.

Hundreds of people attended the event, which was organised by the school’s parent-teacher association.

Attractions included a Christmas market in front of the building which sold jewellery, decorations and other festive goods.

Inside, children could have their faces painted, play a home-made buzz wire or take part in a tombola with sweets as prizes. There was also a competition to win a giant stuffed teddy bear by correctly guessing its name.

Proceeds will go towards the cost of maintaining or replacing the school boiler with any leftovers funding teaching supplies.

Organiser Emma Taylor, vice-chair of the association, said: “It was a really successful fair and we’re really pleased with the amount we raised.

“There was a very Christmassy feel even though it was still November and we’ve had a lot of good feedback. Some people said it was the best one yet, which is very encouraging.”