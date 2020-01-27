Path steps

The story of two (not so little) pigs
AN author has chronicled the ups and downs of ... [more]
Monday, 27 January 2020
STEPS have been installed at the end of a public footpath in Stoke Row.
Oxfordshire County Council carried out the work at the Cox Lane end of Cuckoo Path, which is adjacent to the orchard.
27 January 2020
More News:
Church’s year of events to honour St Thomas Becket
A YEAR of celebrations in honour of St Thomas ... [more]
Urgent appeal for village firefighters after departures
MORE firefighters are urgently needed in Goring. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say