Father died of “severe brain injury” after electric skateboard accident

A FATHER died of a “severe traumatic brain injury” after falling from his electric skateboard.

An inquest was held in Oxford on Thursday (February 13) for Brad Visser, who was involved in an accident on the main road through Stoke Row at around 7.30pm on July 17, 2019.

The 38-year-old, who ran his own bespoke furniture business in the village where he lived, was not wearing a helmet or any other forms of protective clothing.

He died at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford 10 days later.

He had only owned the skateboard for a couple of weeks and had recently fitted it with different tyres to make it more suitable for road use.

It is, however, illegal to use electronic skateboards on a public highway, including the pavement and only permitted on private land with the landowner’s permission.

Peter Clark, assistant coroner, recorded a verdict of misadventure at the hearing, which was attended by Mr Visser’s wife, Annie.

She said: “If Brad had known what he was doing was wrong, he wouldn’t have done it and therefore we wouldn’t be here.

“I’m not going to turn around and say that people can’t use them because he took great enjoyment out of it.

“I don’t think there is enough knowledge that you can’t ride them anywhere.”

The inquest heard how Mr Visser had been at his workshop making alterations to his skateboard on the day of the accident, but there were no defects to the vehicle.

He had also been drinking during the day, although the coroner didn’t specify how much alcohol he had consumed.

CCTV cameras in the area detected Mr Visser before he fell off the skateboard, which show he was travelling at around 20mph.

There were no other vehicles involved and the road surface was normal.

Mr Visser is originally from South Africa and has two young children, Ozzie and Chloe.

Mr Clark said: “This must have been an absolutely dreadful shock. It is clear he enjoyed his skateboard and this was a dreadful accident that will obviously have a deep impact, but I’m sure you will also have very good memories of Brad and his time with you.”

