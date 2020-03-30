Dirty orchard

DOG owners in Stoke Row are being urged not to let their pets foul the village’s orchard.

Well Orchard, off Main Street, is administered by the Well Trust, which has allowed dogs despite the original deeds prohibiting them.

The trust says it will no longer tolerate the current level of dog fouling and has put up an information poster aimed at owners.

The orchard is used for picnics and as a forest school and is where children play.