Nines in pub gig

NINE Below Zero founder members Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham will perform at the Crooked Billet pub in Stoke Row on September 9.

As well as performing some of their band’s hits, they will be serving up covers of uplifting rhythm and blues.

The pub will be serving its regular menu. A £25 music cover charge applies.

For more information and to book tickets, call (01491) 681048.

