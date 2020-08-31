Nines in pub gig

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
NINE Below Zero founder members Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham will perform at the Crooked Billet pub in Stoke Row on September 9.
As well as performing some of their band’s hits, they will be serving up covers of uplifting rhythm and blues.
The pub will be serving its regular menu. A £25 music cover charge applies.
For more information and to book tickets, call (01491) 681048.
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
