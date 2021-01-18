School funds

NOT all “historical records” are of equal value, ... [more]
Monday, 18 January 2021
THE Friends of Stoke Row School, a charity run by parents, has raised almost £1,000 for play equipment since September.
It raised £740 by selling second hand clothes, shoes and toys.
Another £250 came from an “elephant trail” in which children coloured in pictures of elephants which were then hidden around the village for people to find.
18 January 2021
