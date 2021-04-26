Monday, 26 April 2021

Suspect caller

A SUSPICIOUS caller who was visiting houses in Stoke Row has been reported to the police.

The man, who was feared to have been scouting properties for a potential break-in, told one householder on Monday that he wanted to buy a lorry that was parked on their driveway.

He was driving a Nissan Terrano 4x4 with eight car batteries in the rear and the vehicle’s registration number was false.

The man was older, large-framed and spoke with an Irish accent.

