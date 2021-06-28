Pupils challenged to go 1,407km

CHILDREN at Stoke Row School are to collectively travel the length of the country to raise money.

Starting today (Friday), the pupils will walk, run, cycle and swim a total of 1,407km — the equivalent distance from Land’s End to John O’Groats — over two weeks.

The challenge has been organised by the Friends of Stoke Row School as the primary has not been able to hold its normal fundraisers due to the coronavirus crisis.

Emma Taylor, who chairs the parent-teacher association, said: “Over the next fortnight the children will be doing all they can to clock up enough miles to virtually walk the 1,407km.

“We will log their distances and put them together to see how far they have got.

“They can do their miles any way they want and we’ve have challenged them to see if they can go even further than the target. We are hoping to see lots of creative ways of covering the distance.”

Parents and family friends are encouraged to sponsor the children’s efforts through an online fundraising page.

Mrs Taylor, who lives in Western Avenue, Henley, said: “The money raised will be used to support the school and buy supplies and equipment to enhance the children’s learning.

“This event is a precursor to a big event in September, when former governor David Pryce is doing a 215km ultra-run in aid of the school and parents and children will join him for parts of his journey.

“As a small village school, we have been hit hard by the covid restrictions and have been unable to hold our usual big fundraisers like the Christmas and summer fairs and our popular colour run, so we hope that this virtual event will help bridge that gap and also provide some fun for the children.”

Acting headteacher Emma Hughes said: “The school’s loyal supporters have come up with exciting and fun events to bring the whole community together and raise funds yet again.

“It will be great to see our pupils, parents, families and friends raise money while exploring the beautiful countryside and keeping fit and active.”

To make a donation visit bit.ly/3gNEYmU