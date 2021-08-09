Children’s fundraiser

CHILDREN at Stoke Row School raised more than £1,000 by travelling the length of the country virtually.

Pupils from reception to year 6 were encouraged to walk, run, cycle or swim over two weeks in a bid to achieve the required distance of 1,407km. They actually clocked up 1,457km and raised £1,084.

The challenge was organised by the Friends of Stoke Row School as the primary has not been able to hold its normal fundraisers due to the coronavirus crisis.

Emma Taylor, of Western Avenue, Henley, who chairs the parent-teacher association, said: “It was such a lovely fundraiser because the children were able to do it any way they wanted, which made it more accessible for those who aren’t sporty.

“We are thrilled with the support. The donations we received weren’t just from parents but from the whole community and we are so grateful.”

Ms Taylor, who whose son Gabriel, seven, will be in year 3 from next month, added: “Given how successful it was, we will look at doing it again.”