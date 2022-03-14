Play it again

Monday, 14 March 2022

A PLAYGROUP in Stoke Row is to restart.

Babes in the Woods will be held at the village sports pavilion every Monday and Wednesday from 9.30am and 11am.

The sessions include a music class followed by free play with a ball pit, soft play, sand, water, Playdough, colouring and toys.

The group is free for children aged under six months.

For more information, visit highmoornursery.co.uk/
stoke-row-play-group

