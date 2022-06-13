Phone box dating from 1935 silver jubilee converted to house defibrillator

A DEFIBRILLATOR will be placed inside a restored telephone box in Stoke Row.

The old K6 kiosk was originally installed to commemorate George V’s silver jubilee celebrations in 1935.

It has been refurbished and repurposed as a defibrillator cabinet to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The project was led by Roger Clayson, chairman of Stoke Row Parish Council, who worked with the Community Heartbeat Trust, which provided advice and will train people on how to use the device.

Cllr Clayson and villagers Andrew Ackerman and Philip Kinsbury painted the box and Cllr Clayson’s wife, Sandra, painted the gold crown.

Villagers will fundraise for the £1,400 needed for the defibrillator, which will be the third one in the village, and take it in turns to check the batteries and other parts.

The new-look phone box was unveiled on Friday by Jo Robb, who represents Stoke Row on South Oxfordshire District Council and supported a grant application by the parish council to fund the refurbishment.

After cutting a Union flag ribbon, she said: “It’s wonderful and a real testament to the hard work of this little community.

“They’ve restored the phone box by hand and will be checking the defibrillator regularly and getting the proper training for it.” Councillor Clayson said: “It’s really nice to be able to give the telephone box a new life. We’ve got this wonderful community of everyone signing off, checking. Thank you to all the guardians from the bottom of my heart.”

Cllr Clayson and Mr Ackerman flipped the sign on the front of the box from “telephone” to “defibrillator”.

• A total of £305 was raised by the auction of 10 new gazebos that had been bought by residents of School Lane in preparation for the jubilee street party on Saturday because they thought it would rain but it remained dry. The money will go towards the cost of the defibrillator.