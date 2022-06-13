Woman, 88, and four-year-old girl cut ribbon together to start street party

ABOUT 50 people attended a platinum jubilee street party in Stoke Row.

Fifteen tables decorated with Union flags and red, white and blue balloons filled School Lane and most of the decorations had to be anchored down with weights as it was so windy.

The celebrations were started with a ceremonial ribbon cutting performed by 88-year-old Nina Hryczanek and four-year-old Coco Szegota.

Mrs Hryczanek, who wore a regal gown for the occasion, said: “It was an honour to cut the ribbon as I remember watching the Queen’s coronation on television when I was a girl.

“It would have been on a little black and white thing only a foot or so wide.”

During the afternoon the residents played games including badminton, Jenga and pickup sticks as well as enjoying face painting and crown-making. There was also a quiz about villagers. Eventually, the sun came out so the revellers could have a barbecue.

Gemma Chandler, who lives in School Lane, said: “Today has been great. There is lots of lovely food, like sandwiches, cakes and scones with jam and cream, and I’ll take any excuse to drink Prosecco during the day.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it is lovely to see everyone on the street so excited.”

Metella Vanni travelled from her home in Tuscany to join her son Cristiano, who lives in the village, to attend the party.

Mrs Vanni, 84, said: “The Queen is a very well-loved and respected figure in Italy.

“I have never met a person who has had a bad word to say about her.

“That is why I decided to come over to visit my son for the jubilee — this is the best place to be for the celebrations.

“This is the first time I have been here in four years and I am so excited.”