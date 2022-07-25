Trees for screening

A PUB in Stoke Row is to plant six cherry trees to provide more screening.

Dan Redfern, who runs the Cherry Tree Inn with his wife Natalie, has also agreed to turn around its outdoor pizza oven so that it wouldn’t be seen from the road.

Some signs asking drivers not to park on the pavement have also been ordered.

This comes after Mr Redfern was granted planning permission to have a 140 sq ft marquee for three more years.

Neighbours and the parish council had spoken against the application, saying its size, scale, location and materials do not respect the conservation area.