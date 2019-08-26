HENLEY Country Craft Show is returning to Stonor Park over the bank holiday weekend.

There will be more than 150 stalls selling handmade crafts and beauty products as well as demonstrations and workshops in jewellery making and needle felting.

Other attractions include a street food market, live music, a pop-up petting zoo and laser clay pigeon shooting.

The doors will be open from 10am to 5pm. There is free admission for children and no charge for parking.