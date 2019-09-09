Plane crash deaths probe

INQUESTS have opened into the deaths of an aerobatics pilot and her student, who were killed when their plane crashed near Henley.

Experienced flyer Emily Collett, 35, from Uxbridge, died alongside Thomas Castle near the B480 between Stonor and Middle Assendon.

Both Mrs Collett and Mr Castle, 30, from Market Harborough, Leicestershire, were pronounced dead at the scene on August 24.

Thames Valley Police received reports of the crash shortly after 2pm and an investigation was carried out by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

Oxford Coroner’s Court opened and adjourned the inquests.