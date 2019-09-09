Monday, 09 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Plane crash deaths probe

INQUESTS have opened into the deaths of an aerobatics pilot and her student, who were killed when their plane crashed near Henley.

Experienced flyer Emily Collett, 35, from Uxbridge, died alongside Thomas Castle near the B480 between Stonor and Middle Assendon.

Both Mrs Collett and Mr Castle, 30, from Market Harborough, Leicestershire, were pronounced dead at the scene on August 24.

Thames Valley Police received reports of the crash shortly after 2pm and an investigation was carried out by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

Oxford Coroner’s Court opened and adjourned the inquests.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33