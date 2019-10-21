Car checked

Monday, 21 October 2019

A CAR was stopped and checked by police after it was seen being driven suspiciously on the Stonor Park estate.

Officers were told that the silver Honda had been involved in an earlier incident near Swyncombe in which birds were shot at.

