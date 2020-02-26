Antiques Roadshow to be filmed at Stonor

THE Antiques Roadshow will be filmed at the Stonor Park estate this summer.

Presenter Fiona Bruce, who announced the news on the BBC’s The One Show on Tuesday, will arrive with a team of valuers on June 23.

Thousands of people are expected to attend with family heirlooms or items of bric-a-brac to discover how much they are worth.

All are welcome and entry is free with no advance booking required, although anyone whose items have an interesting story is urged to let the BBC know in advance.

The Hon William Stonor, who is heir to the estate, said: “I’m thrilled that The Antiques Roadshow will be here, enabling people attending to learn more about their prized possessions in this beautiful setting.”

The filming will follow one of the estate’s own antique and vintage car boot fairs, which will be held on May 3.

Bruce said: “We saw some astounding valuations in last year’s series so let’s see if we can unearth some truly amazing finds. A Faberge egg would do — I’m not fussy.”

The show, now in its 43rd series, will be visiting seven other venues across the UK this year.