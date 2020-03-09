Return of supercars

AN exhibition of classic cars and supercars is returning to Stonor Park on May 17.

More than 100 types of cars will be on show at the third annual Bremont Stonor Supercar Sunday.

There will be interviews with car owners throughout the day, with judging and prize-giving in the afternoon.

Children can enjoy the Wonder Woods adventure playground, where a supercar treasure hunt will take place. There will also be traditional fairground games and other activities.

Henley luxury watchmaker Bremont, which is the main sponsor, will host its own paddock.

The event is expanding this year to incorporate the new Stonor Supercar Tour on May 16 in which about 60 cars will be driven 100 miles to Broughton Castle.

For more information, visit stonor.com/events/

supercarsunday2020