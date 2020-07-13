How to re-roof a 12th century mansion... and it’s not cheap

A NEW roof is being fitted to the main house at Stonor Park.

The Hon William Stonor, whose family has owned the Grade I listed 12th-century property and its grounds for more than 850 years, has spent about £350,000 on refurbishing the building’s west wing.

A team of carpenters, stonemasons, lead plumbers and other craftsmen, all specialists in repairing historic architecture, first removed a flat fibreglass roof which was fitted in the Sixties to fill the gap between two 14th-century pitched roofs.

This was prone to leaking so water was seeping into the historic timbers underneath and making them swell. Sometimes rainwater would drip through the ceiling into three bedrooms and a corridor below.

Now the contractors have almost finished installing a stepped lead roof which slopes at a slight angle to drain water into an outlet at the back.

They have also removed a few features containing asbestos and installed a smaller lead roof above the neighbouring Edmund Campion room, so called because the 16th-century Catholic martyr hid there while fleeing persecution by Protestants during the Reformation.

Because of the building’s disjointed layout, which comprises multiple wings added in different centuries, the Stonors first had to put up scaffolding at both the front and back and join it over the middle with a “bridge” of additional poles.

The central section was built in stages on the front lawn then hoisted into place using a 75-ton crane. It has been covered with a protective sheet which can survive winds of up to 80mph and is designed to rip in harsher conditions rather than bring everything down.

The structure, which is about six storeys tall at its highest point and includes multiple walkways connected by ladders, is weighed down by about 60 tonnes of concrete blocks at the front of the property and containers filled with about 40 tonnes of water to the rear. These were filled on site and must be drained before they are taken away.

The scaffold started going up in October and the craftsmen began work in the New Year but everything was put on hold when the coronavirus lockdown was announced on March 23.

There were only three weeks’ work left at that point but it will now take about eight as the workmen can only go up in small groups to maintain social distancing. Once they are finished, water damage to the interior will be repaired.

Mr Stonor, who is heir to his father Thomas Stonor’s title of Lord Camoys, says the project has gone well despite some unexpected setbacks.

Earlier this year, the team discovered that a couple of trusses, the main diagonal beams supporting the pitched roofs, were rotting and needed replacing.

This was a delicate job as the trusses also supported a large chimney stack. The workmen had to build another scaffold to hold this in place while they cut out the rotten wood and spliced in fresh oak timbers using a system of pulleys.

Mr Stonor said: “I was standing with the foreman in the rooms underneath to check that it all went okay.

“The whole thing was planned by some highly experienced specialists but you still don’t know quite what to expect until it actually happens.

“When they pulled the old wood out, the whole house shook and the lights flickered for just a millisecond but there was no cracking or anything like that, to my relief. It was quite a nerve-wracking moment.

“It’s amazing to think that those trusses had been holding the roof up for more than 600 years and that the remaining ones continue to do so. That was an unplanned cost but I’m pleased that we found it and had a chance to put it right.”

The pitched roofs stand above a former kitchen block built in 1350 and rainwater would originally drain down the gap between them, then along an indoor gutter running through the roof space. This was prone to overflowing, which is why the flat roof was added.

The family resurfaced it twice at a cost of about £15,000 but this failed to stop it leaking and the problem became so bad that enough water would get through in a day to fill a bucket.

Mr Stonor, whose parents extensively refurbished their ancestral home when they returned from living in Suffolk in 1978, said it had always been a problem and he was pleased to have finally tackled it.

He started planning the work in January last year after commissioning a detailed survey to identify areas needing improvement. He then obtained listed building consent from South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

The scheme was drawn up and overseen by Nick Cox, who is the architectural advisor to Winchester Cathedral and a member of the National Trust’s architectural panel.

It was partly funded by a £60,000 grant from the Historic Houses Foundation.

Mr Stonor said: “Our survey showed this was the highest priority, although with such an old building the work is never done. There’s always something to be fixed and it’s a constantly rolling programme.

“It’s frustrating that resurfacing failed because it was money down the drain but fibreglass just wasn’t good enough and we need to do the job properly.

“I’ve told my son he won’t have to worry because the new roof should be good for 100 years.

“It was quite straightforward to get permission because we were using specialists — as you can imagine, this isn’t something for regular housebuilders. The council was very happy to see us improving an historic asset.”

As part of the process, Mr Stonor had to check under the old flat roof for bats and move them to a suitable habitat if necessary. He initially found about 100 but there were fewer by the time work started.

He said: “I don’t mind bats and love to watch them fly over the estate in the evenings, but I’ll never forget having to crawl up there with dozens of them hanging from the ceiling a few inches above my head.

“You’re already trying not to put a foot wrong and fall through the ceiling and you can see them all staring intently at you. My architect didn’t care as he’d done it so many times before but it gave me the heebie-jeebies.”

When the old roof was removed, the contractors found an old bottle of milk of magnesia, two empty boxes of Woodbine cigarettes and a copy of the Daily Mirror dated December 21, 1962. There was also builder’s graffiti dating back to that year.

They found a number of minor faults with brickwork, roof tiles, chimneys, dormer windows and other features, mostly due to wear and tear, so these were fixed too.

Mr Stonor said: “It added to the cost but it makes sense to do it while the scaffolding’s up, or you would pay a lot more in the long term. It has also given us the chance to remove a lot of redundant cablework from the side of the house.

“Our structural engineers were always finding things that required additional decisions. That’s to be expected because you plan these projects as best you can but never know what you’ll uncover until you start.”

The lead sheets were installed by specialists called plumbers after the Latin word for the metal, plumbum. It is highly malleable so they bashed them into shape using soft hammers and moulded them around poles to make ridges.

Mr Stonor said: “It’s been a fascinating process and I’ve gone up on the roof almost every day to see how everyone’s getting on. On many days, all you could hear was this endless tapping from the plumbers.”

The estate has re-opened to the public on a limited basis and Mr Stonor said many visitors were curious about the work.

He intends to add a section about it to the estate’s website, where he will also post information about future improvements. These are likely to include restoring a flat roof of a similar size over the house’s medieval hall and retiling the roof of the Gothic hall.

The last major work was retiling the roof and clock tower at the estate’s Chapel of the Blessed Trinity, which was undertaken in 2014.

Mr Stonor said: “These works are essential for preserving the building and, as I’ve always said, I only see myself as a temporary custodian for this generation. It’s about maintaining it for others for many more years to come.”