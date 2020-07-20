Cars return

THE monthly Stonor Breakfast Club will resume on Sunday at Stonor Park.

Supercars, sports cars and GTs, classic and modern are welcome. Bacon rolls and coffee will be available from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Entry is £5 per exhibiting car and spectators pay £6.50 for adults and £5.50 for children, aged two to 16 in advance from https://stonor.

digitickets.co.uk/tickets/