Ahmad half-century steers his side home

School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding
Monday, 27 July 2020
STONOR hosted GREYS GREEN for first game of the season.
Tight bowling from Greys Green and early season bounce from the pitch created a shaky start to the Stonor innings.
It was steadied briefly by Marc Lovatt (23) but anchored to the end by Rowan Austin (23) and Ross Denton (51 not out).
Posting a low score can often cause as much trouble to the chasing team and a similarly wobbly start from Greys Green who at 25-5 looked like the pitch and the tight bowling were about to undo a strong Greys team who had brought a few new faces.
However, the ever dependable Mohammed Shafqat and Barkat Ahmed steered the ball around to finish the chase with two overs to spare.
POLL: Have your say