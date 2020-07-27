Monday, 27 July 2020

Ahmad half-century steers his side home

STONOR hosted GREYS GREEN for first game of the season.

Tight bowling from Greys Green and early season bounce from the pitch created a shaky start to the Stonor innings.

It was steadied briefly by Marc Lovatt (23) but anchored to the end by Rowan Austin (23) and Ross Denton (51 not out).

Posting a low score can often cause as much trouble to the chasing team and a similarly wobbly start from Greys Green who at 25-5 looked like the pitch and the tight bowling were about to undo a strong Greys team who had brought a few new faces.

However, the ever dependable Mohammed Shafqat and Barkat Ahmed steered the ball around to finish the chase with two overs to spare.

