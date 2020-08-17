Lovatt ends unbeaten

MARC LOVATT hit an unbeaten 71 as he steered STONOR to victory in a run chase against MORETON on Sunday.

Moreton elected to bat first and made a solid start with both owners reaching double figures.

But the partnership was broken when a rapid away swinger from Oliver Kavanagh caught the edge of Nigel Hessey’s bat and was caught by Lovatt for 12 runs.

Wickets fell around Stimpson as he steadily accumulated runs before he was trapped leg before wicket by David Connolly for 63.

Charlie Macdonald and Al Squires hit 22 and 18 runs respectively but were both bowled before too much damage was done.

The visitors were restricted to a total of 150 through the tight bowling of Chris Maidlow, Rowan Austin, John Powell and Mark Tinsey.

In reply, Stonor were hitting five runs an over with some solid hitting from Noel Williams and Ian Cripps. But it was left to Lovatt and Powell who reached the target within 23 overs.