Visitors have to keep their distance at jousting event

KNIGHTS on horseback battled it out at a jousting tournament held at Stonor Park.

A total of 4,500 attended the event on Saturday and Sunday, although the numbers were restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors sat within circles that had been spray-painted on the grass to ensure social distancing guidelines were observed.

There were also “covid marshals” who were encouraging people to stay apart and be in groups no larger than six.

The Knights of Royal England staged two competitions each day and the action featured Sir Sam of Hever, Sir Jasper and Sir Paul of Anjou.

In a nod to the Stonor family’s medieval heritage, they were joined by Thomas de Camoys, 1st Baron Camoys, for the occasion. In reality, the 1st Baron Camoys, Thomas de Camoys, commanded the left wing of the army at the Battle of Agincourt.

As well as a series of jousting matches, the knights took part in challenges including lancing “heads” placed on the ground.

They also attempted to lance rings of different sizes that had been suspended in the arena.

The action sparked a series of fights on foot between the knights and foot soldiers armed with swords and axes. Visitors were encouraged to support or heckle them.

Other attractions included a falconry display by Michael Davie, archery and axe-throwing as well as a hog roast and venison burgers.

There were prizes of bottles of mead for adults in a best medieval costume competition and a wooden sword and shield for the best- dressed child.

General manager Mark Herbert said the event had sold out.

“It went really well and the jousting guys really put on a great show,” he said. “It was a fun family day out and we wanted to make sure it was a safe and secure event for people to enjoy themselves.

“For an event like this we could have 5,000 or 6,000 on one day. Reducing it to 2,250 a day allowed us to make sure there was that space and we spread out the activities around different places.

“People were very responsible and abided by the rules.”