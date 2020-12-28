Auctioneers moving in

AN auction house has opened at Stonor Park after moving from London.

The Pedestal will hold pre-auction exhibitions, auctions, valuation days and selected exhibitions.

The company was founded in 2016 by Sally Stratton and Guy Savill, who had worked together in the furniture department at Bonhams since the early Nineties.

It was based in South Kensington but is now at The Dairy on the estate.

Ms Stratton said: “We are thrilled with our new home. It’s the perfect venue for our auctions.”