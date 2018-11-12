Hospice charity thanks sponsor

Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Monday, 12 November 2018
SUE RYDER has thanked Henley company BBO Recruitment for sponsoring the charity’s Forget-Me-Not Walk, which raised more than £10,000.
Fern Haynes, head of fund-raising at Sue Ryder, said: “It was a wonderful day and we really appreciate all the support that BBO Recruitment provided.”
BBO managing drector Katie Morgan said: “We were delighted to be a part of the Forget-Me-Not Walk. It was a fantastic event and the turnout was brilliant. We are keen to continue working with Sue Ryder on a long-term basis and very much look forward to getting involved in more fundraising events.”
Pictured at the event are Fern Haynes with BBO managing director Mo Banks
12 November 2018
More News:
Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Campaigner spreads quiet fireworks message on TV
THE woman who inspired the Henley Standard’s Ban ... [more]
Children’s centre at capacity for traditional and quiet fireworks displays
DOZENS of families attended the annual fireworks ... [more]
Halloween open garden raises £1,200 for boy’s cancer treatment
A COUPLE raised more than £1,200 for a boy ... [more]
POLL: Have your say