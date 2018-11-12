Hospice charity thanks sponsor

SUE RYDER has thanked Henley company BBO Recruitment for sponsoring the charity’s Forget-Me-Not Walk, which raised more than £10,000.

Fern Haynes, head of fund-raising at Sue Ryder, said: “It was a wonderful day and we really appreciate all the support that BBO Recruitment provided.”

BBO managing drector Katie Morgan said: “We were delighted to be a part of the Forget-Me-Not Walk. It was a fantastic event and the turnout was brilliant. We are keen to continue working with Sue Ryder on a long-term basis and very much look forward to getting involved in more fundraising events.”

Pictured at the event are Fern Haynes with BBO managing director Mo Banks