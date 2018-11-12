Monday, 12 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hospice charity thanks sponsor

Hospice charity thanks sponsor

SUE RYDER has thanked Henley company BBO Recruitment for sponsoring the charity’s Forget-Me-Not Walk, which raised more than £10,000.

Fern Haynes, head of fund-raising at Sue Ryder, said: “It was a wonderful day and we really appreciate all the support that BBO Recruitment provided.”

BBO managing drector Katie Morgan said: “We were delighted to be a part of the Forget-Me-Not Walk. It was a fantastic event and the turnout was brilliant. We are keen to continue working with Sue Ryder on a long-term basis and very much look forward to getting involved in more fundraising events.”

Pictured at the event are Fern Haynes with BBO managing director Mo Banks

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33