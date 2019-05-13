Monday, 13 May 2019

Pupils play recorder for hospice patients

A GROUP of pupils from Sonning Common Primary School performed on the recorder for staff and patients at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

The visit was organised by former headteacher Philip Marples.

Pictured are year six pupils Chloe, Nina, Freddie, Emily, Emma and Ben.

