Pupils play recorder for hospice patients

Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
DOZENS of people attended an open day at Wargrave ... [more]
Monday, 13 May 2019
A GROUP of pupils from Sonning Common Primary School performed on the recorder for staff and patients at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.
The visit was organised by former headteacher Philip Marples.
Pictured are year six pupils Chloe, Nina, Freddie, Emily, Emma and Ben.
13 May 2019
