Cars deal for charity

STAFF at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed have taken delivery of three new cars from Select Car Leasing.

The Skoda Octavia hatchbacks will be shared with staff at the charity’s Duchess of Kent hospice in Reading and are branded in the Sue Ryder colours and the hospice logos.

This is the fifth year of the partnership between Sue Ryder and the leasing firm and the cars can be used until 2021.

Fern Haynes, head of hospice fund-raising, said: “This incredibly generous support will enable us to continue to reach those who need our support at some of the worst times most families will face. This is particularly welcome when we plan to extend our hospice at home services.

“In addition, the cars will enable the fund-raising teams to attend more and bigger events while keeping costs to a minimum.”

Select director Mark Tongue said: “It’s fantastic to be in a position where we can give something back.”