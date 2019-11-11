14th year of awards for women

NOMINATIONS have opened for the 2020 Sue Ryder Southern Women of Achievement Awards.

The annual awards, now in their 14th year, will be presented at a ceremony in Henley in March.

The awards celebrate the achievements of women from across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

There are seven award categories: business, community, sport, innovation, mentor/coach of the year, public service and the Robyn Jones courage award.

Fern Hayes, head of fund-raising at Sue Ryder, said: “Celebrating the incredible achievements of so many amazing women across the region is a cause very close to our hearts and something we look forward to year on year.

“However, we need help to find our wonderful nominees. We encourage everyone across the three counties to think about all the fantastic women they have in their networks and consider putting them forward for nomination.

“We want to make the 2020 awards our biggest and most successful yet. We were overwhelmed by the support for the 2019 awards, especially from our brilliant volunteers and sponsors, and hope to drive just as much of a buzz around the 2020 event. The awards ceremony is always such a fun and heart-warming event.”

The ceremony will take place at Phyllis Court Club on March 13. This will be a black-tie event with a three-course dinner.

The awards are sponsored by Invesco Perpetual, CH&Co and the Russell Partnership Collection.

The closing date for nominations is December 7. To make a nomination or for more information, visit www.sueryder.org