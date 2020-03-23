All the other local nominees...

THE other local nominees were as follows:

Community: Amanda Foister OBE, from Nettlebed, a governor of Nettlebed Community School, a parish councillor and a trustee of Get Berkshire Active and the Clare Foundation.

She is also chief executive of Adventure Learning, a charity that provides outdoor learning opportunities to children in the Henley area.

Laura Poole, from Nettlebed, owns dog walking business Woofits Walkies.

She organised the Woofits 5km charity dog walk last year to raise money for Sue Ryder in memory of her father.

Anne Jackson, from Nettlebed, helps with village community events including the fete, Christmas fair and pensioners’ Christmas dinner. She has been fundraising for the Poppy Appeal for 17 years and helps to organise a Remembrance Sunday meal for veterans and members.

Andrea Chanter, from Henley, greets families at the cemetery in Rotherfield Greys and gives care and support both then and on other occasions.

Business: Barb Grigor is the owner and manager of the Field Kitchen café in Nettlebed.

She has created a place for people to meet , providing employment and supporting local causes.

Courage: Kitty Tait, 15, runs the Orange Bakery in her parents’ kitchen in Watlington and the business has grown rapidly.

Mentor/coach: Steph Maxwell, from Henley, has been running dance classes for girls and boys at Divas and Dudes Dance Academy in Henley since 2008. She also regularly visits schools and nurseries to deliver fun and energetic dance and music sessions.

Gail Rosier, from Henley, started the Acorn Music Theatre Company, together with the late Robina Nicholson, to advance the education of young people in the art of theatre, music and other performing arts, irrespective of their abilities and backgrounds.

Martina Swinburn, from Henley, is part of the welfare team at Henley Rowing Club. She gives her time voluntarily to ensure the club functions well from a welfare and safeguarding perspective.

Elspeth Denchfield, from Henley, is a pre-school teacher at Bix Montessori School. She was nominated for being compassionate, highly killed and helping countless children.