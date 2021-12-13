Healthcare at home: the Sue Ryder palliative care hub for South Oxfordshire has received a cheque for £15,000 from Henley investment management company Invesco. This was for sponsorship of Lindsey Pitkin (above left), one of the charity’s “hospice at home” nurses, during 2021. Claire Myers, charity and community support manager from Invesco (above right), said: “I have huge respect for the incredible work Lindsey and the rest of the Sue Ryder nurses do for families in our community. I am delighted we are able to continue our long-standing relationship.” Lindsey, who works 12-hour shifts caring for her patients in their homes, said: “We support them with personal care and symptom management and administer pain relief and medication as needed. We are also there to support the family of the patient with anything they need. Quite often we visit patients up to three times a day if they are unsettled or we are concerned about them. I love working for Sue Ryder and I am proud to be the Invesco-sponsored nurse.” Sylvia Thomas, head of the “hospice at home” team, said: “There has been a 50 per cent increase in demand for our services over the last 12 months and this has been the toughest time to work through for our healthcare teams. I am so proud of the whole team, who have risen to the challenge.”