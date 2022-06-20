Cyclists stage second memorial ride in aid of Sue Ryder

MEMBERS of the GS Henley Cycling Club are to stage a ride in aid of the Sue Ryder palliative care hub in South Oxfordshire.

It is the second year that the event has been held and will once again be in memory of former club member Graeme Taylor, who was cared for by the charity before his death last year.

Last year’s ride raised more than £3,000.

Cyclists of all abilities can join the ride, which is a 55km loop starting and finishing at Henley Rugby Club, on Saturday, June 25.

Alex Chart, one of the organisers, said: “Graeme was a big part of the club and was passionate about making sure everyone could get involved, whether an experienced or novice cyclist.

“When he passed away, restrictions meant that as a club we weren’t able to honour him in the way that we wanted to, so we set about organising this annual friendly, open-to-all, charity cycle, something I know Graeme would have supported.

“The loop offers something for everyone. More experienced riders can do multiple laps and those who find the final hills too much can take advantage of a shortcut on the route home.

“There will be plenty of refreshments available at the rugby club so participants are well hydrated and looked after. A team from Henley Cycles will also be on hand at the start of the ride to provide any last-minute bike maintenance from tweaks to gears to tyre checks — all free of charge.

“Anyone who is keen to take part but doesn’t want to go it alone, there is no need to worry, as we will happily find other cyclists to pair you up with.”

The event entry fee is £10 and non-members can sign up at www.britishcycling.org.uk/events/

details/262597/The-GS-Henley-Graeme-Taylor-Ride