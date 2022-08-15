Monday, 15 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

15 August 2022

Golf day for care charity

Golf day for care charity

FORTY-EIGHT players took part in a charity day at Sonning Golf Club.

They were raising money for Sue Ryder at the annual event, which is organised by Geoff Knight, 75, of Victoria Road, Wargrave,

It was cancelled in 2020 and had a depleted field last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Knight said the players played match golf, going out in pairs who competed against each other, just as they do on the first day of the Ryder Cup between Europe and America.

Prizes were awarded for the longest drive, nearest the pin and the highest stapleford score. The winning pair received the Bill Hickman Cup.

The event, which also included a raffle, raised more than £3,000, including £400 from a high-profile sportsman who wished to remain anonymous.

15 August 2022

More News:

Genie appeal

A DIGITAL community alert service for Goring is ... [more]

 

Injured owl

AN injured owl stranded in the middle of a road ... [more]

 

Scams advice

REPRESENTATIVES of Age UK will be at The Hub in ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33