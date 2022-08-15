Golf day for care charity

FORTY-EIGHT players took part in a charity day at Sonning Golf Club.

They were raising money for Sue Ryder at the annual event, which is organised by Geoff Knight, 75, of Victoria Road, Wargrave,

It was cancelled in 2020 and had a depleted field last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Knight said the players played match golf, going out in pairs who competed against each other, just as they do on the first day of the Ryder Cup between Europe and America.

Prizes were awarded for the longest drive, nearest the pin and the highest stapleford score. The winning pair received the Bill Hickman Cup.

The event, which also included a raffle, raised more than £3,000, including £400 from a high-profile sportsman who wished to remain anonymous.