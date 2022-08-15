Monday, 15 August 2022

15 August 2022

Jewellery shoplifted

A GANG of thieves stole jewellery from a shop in Goring.

Two women and a man went into Barbara’s Antique and Bric-a-Brac Shop in Station Road at about 12.30pm on Wednesday last week.

They took it in turns to distract the only member of staff on duty while the others helped themselves.

CCTV images showed the women putting the jewellery in their bras and the man in his pockets.

The store posted about the theft on Facebook to warn other retailers.

Thames Valley Police are investigating and appealed for anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 43220346749.

15 August 2022

