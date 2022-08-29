Charity walk under stars

HUNDREDS of people are expected to take part in a new fundraising event for Sue Ryder.

The Starlight Hike Thames Valley will take place in the grounds of Pangbourne College on the evening of October 22.

Participants will walk 5km while wearing flashing headwear and neon face-paint to celebrate the memory of loved ones.

Registration will begin at 6.30pm with pre-walk entertainment a fun warm-up before the walk begins at 8pm.

There will be an opportunity for participants to place a dedication in honour of someone special to them.

Meghan Bentley, community fundraiser, said: “It is shaping up to be a fantastic evening of celebration and remembrance under the stars.”

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £6 for children aged six to12. Children under six go free. Group and family ticket options are also available. To sign up, visit sueyder.org/thamesvalley

