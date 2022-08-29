Monday, 29 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

29 August 2022

Charity walk under stars

HUNDREDS of people are expected to take part in a new fundraising event for Sue Ryder.

The Starlight Hike Thames Valley will take place in the grounds of Pangbourne College on the evening of October 22.

Participants will walk 5km while wearing flashing headwear and neon face-paint to celebrate the memory of loved ones.

Registration will begin at 6.30pm with pre-walk entertainment a fun warm-up before the walk begins at 8pm.

There will be an opportunity for participants to place a dedication in honour of someone special to them.

Meghan Bentley, community fundraiser, said: “It is shaping up to be a fantastic evening of celebration and remembrance under the stars.”

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £6 for children aged six to12. Children under six go free. Group and family ticket options are also available. To sign up, visit sueyder.org/thamesvalley
starlight

29 August 2022

More News:

Keep active

ACTIVE Leaders will hold the last of its summer ... [more]

 
Pub play area

Pub play area

A CHILDREN’S play area has been installed in the ... [more]

 

Pottery sale

A POTTERY sale will be held in Sonning Common ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33